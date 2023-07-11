'I leave a better footballer and better man': Departing Shrewsbury captain Luke Leahy sends message to fans

Luke Leahy following his final appearance against Lincoln (AMA)

The 30-year-old had been subject to interest from the Chairboys before it was revealed earlier this week he had handed in a transfer request.

On Tuesday evening, it was confirmed Leahy had completed a move to Adams Park for an undisclosed fee after turning down a new, improved contract at the Croud Meadow.

Shortly after the news was announced, Leahy, who made over 100 appearances in two years in Shropshire, took to social media to thank Salop fan for their support during his time at the club.

In his statement, he touched on his change of position from left wing back to becoming a central midfielder, taking the Salop armband and the welcome given to him and his family.

He said: "I arrived two years ago as a left wing back and honestly, I was probably a bit unsure where my career would go, but from early on in my journey at this football club I knew it was going to work.

"Throughout my time here I've had a change of position, a couple of POTY'S (player of the year), a captaincy and a podcast, which I'm really proud of.

"I always believe, if you try your best and leave everything on the pitch you'll get your rewards and my reward was captaining the football club for the last 12 months.

"I leave becoming a better footballer but more importantly a better man.

"We've shared some great memories and I've met people I will always look out for.

"The way you welcomed me, my wife and little boy to your club will always made me smile.