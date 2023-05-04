'Way beyond what I dreamed of': Shrewsbury & Wolves legend Dave Edwards reflects on 20 year career

Dave Edwards and his children Jack and Evie ahead of his recent charity match

Two decades on from coming on as an 83rd minute substitute for Shrewsbury Town against Scunthorpe United in League Two - Edwards will turn out for Bala Town in the Cymru Premier European play-offs.

A win will see them go into the final to compete for a place in next year's Europea Conference League - but defeat will be bring an end to a career that has seen the midfielder make over 600 club appearances and rack up more than 40 international caps.

Edwards still remembers that first ever appearance fondly - and insists it meant just as much to him as most of the 600 odd ones that followed.

"I remember everything about it," recalled Edwards.

"It was not a great day for Town fans as they had already been relegated.

"It was at the Meadow and Kevin Radcliffe had left so Mark Atkins and Nigel Vaughan had taken over and put a few of the young boys on the bench.

"I was told to go and get warm and my heart was racing, then I came on for the last seven or eight minutes.

"It meant everything to me to play for Shrewsbury in the Football League.

"If I've have never kicked a ball again, I had that moment.

"To go on and play in the Premier League, internationally and make however many appearances in the Championship wasn't on my radar.

"We all have ambitions but at the time Shrewsbury was my all.

"If someone would have offered me 100 games for Shrewsbury and that was it, at the time I would have snapped their hand off.

"It has gone way beyond what I ever dreamed of.

"There has been so many ups and downs - but I have been so lucky to have played for 20 years."

Edwards originally left Shrewsbury for Luton, before going on to spend ten years at Wolves. A spell at Reading followed before his career came full circle and he ended up back at the Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Following his departure in 2021, he signed for Bala Town on a part time basis and reflecting on that decision, Edwards insisted it could not have gone any better in helping to transition out of the professional game.

"In hindsight, it was the perfect decision in transitioning out of the game at the right age," explained the midfielder.

"I could have stayed in it pro football, but I made my mind up quickly that I wanted to go part time because of my body.

"And it was the right call, it is a great community club, with great staff and the lads are great.

"I've embraced it more than I thought I would, hence why I have played two years instead of one.

"That is certainly it now, I'm in a good place."

While plying his trade in the Cymru Premier, Edwards has spent the last two years laying the foundations for his post football career.

Alongside charity work, he has been a regular co-commentator for Sky Sports both on Premier League and Championship games.

But alongside his growing broadcasting commitments, he is keen to make up for lost time with his family following the sacrifices made over the last two decades.

However, with his footballing now coming to an end, he has already received a warning from his wife about life after football.

He added: "I want to spent time with the family.

"When you're in football you can be selfish and the world revolves around your schedule, so I want to get time back with them.

"I am staying in football with the commentary and I am working hard at that.