Super Shrewsbury double up in their hunt for cup glory

Lucia Ronney in action

Salop overcame Crusaders 3-0 to set up a clash with either Kidderminster Harriers or Worcester City in the West Midlands Women's League Premier Cup final.

Having already reached the final of the Shropshire FA Tom Farmer Cup, Town's progress to the league cup final was seamless as Zoe Child, Leanne Rimmer and Lucia Rooney all hit the back of the net on the 4G at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

"It's just exciting," said defender Milly Potter. "It's something new – we've gone up a league, we're playing new teams and experiencing different things.

"We're coming across a lot of challenges and we're learning to overcome them, so it's a really exciting time for us and I look forward to the future and how we're going to do as a team in the final."

The 3-0 victory over Crusaders came a week after they beat the same side 8-0 in league action – and Potter was pleased to see them off once again.

"It was a really good game for the team – it can be hard playing the same team twice in a row," she said. "We knew how they were going to play, they knew how we were going to play, which made it really difficult.

"But having said that, we had a game plan and it pulled off."

And reflecting on back-to-back clean sheets, Potter added: "It's amazing as a defender – sometimes it can be bypassed and you forget about the clean sheets, but it's nice to know we've been able to do that.

"We've worked really hard as a defence to allow that to happen and allow our strikers to get on the ball and score."

Wem Town suffered their fifth consecutive defeat in National Women's League Division One Midlands.

They went down 3-0 at home to Doncaster Rovers Belles and are consigned to relegation ahead of their final match of the season at Sheffield FC on Sunday.

AFC Telford United hit the goal trail in West Midlands League Division One North as they trounced rock-bottom Wyrley 6-0.

Kaitkyn Richards started the scoring a minute before the interval, with half-time substitute Jessica Sayers netting within seconds of the restart.

And from there the floodgates opened as Abbie Baldwin, Lexie Bennett, Millie Jones and Abi Beady all hit the target.

Bucks are third – one place and two points behind second-placed Walsall Wood with a game in hand – but leaders Shifnal Town are 12 clear of their county rivals.