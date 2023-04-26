Shrewsbury's Luke Leahy scoops supporters award for second straight year

Luke Leahy of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Leahy who was named as captain before their first game of the campaign at Morecambe has started every single one of their 43 League One fixtures so far.

He has been fantastic in the centre of Town’s midfield and even with three games to go he has a career-best scoring tally with 11 goals across all competitions.

The young player of the season award went to Killian Phillips after his arrival on loan from Crystal Palace in January.

The Republic of Ireland under-21 international has made 17 appearances in his short Town career managing three goals.

The Shrewsbury Town players voted for their team-mates on who they thought was the best player over the course of the 2022/23 campaign.

Matthew Pennington who has had an excellent season on the right side of Town’s back three won the players player of the season.

The defender, who was one of manager Steve Cotterill’s first signings when he came to the club.

He has had an excellent campaign for Town netting six times in his 42 appearances.