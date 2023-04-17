Shrewsbury 1 Portsmouth 1 - player ratings

Elliott Bennett of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

MARKO MAROSI

Not much to do for Marosi in this one. He fumbled a shot in the first half which forced Taylor Moore into action.

Quiet 6

TAYLOR MOORE

Went close with a volley in the first half and made a wonderful block to stop Reeco Hackett giving Pompey the lead.

Steady 7

CHEY DUNKLEY

Seemed to win everything in the air. A real dominating performance from Town’s big centre-back, who has been so dependable this year.

Solid 7

TOM FLANAGAN

The defender played really well for 80 minutes but had five minutes to forget when he picked up two bookings in quick succession and was sent off for the third time this season.

Tough ending 5

JORDAN SHIPLEY

A steady afternoon’s work for the former Coventry man. He was playing at left-back on this occasion, but did really well here stopping crosses and offering a threat going forward.

Good 7

LUKE LEAHY

Another excellent performance by Leahy, who covered a lot of ground and pressed the Pompey defenders, it was a lovely ball for Bennett for the goal.

Energetic 7

CARL WINCHESTER

Took what looked to be a painful knock in the first half, but he was bright throughout. He picked up loose balls and screened the back four excellently.

Brave 7

KILLIAN PHILLIPS

Considering he has not been in Shropshire long, he plays every game as if it were his last and he provides such a balance to this Shrewsbury team.

Impressive 8

TOM BLOXHAM

It was the youngster’s best performance of the season by some distance. He linked up well with Taylor Moore and offered a threat on the wing.

Threatening 7

ELLIOTT BENNETT

Back in the team and playing on the left wing for the most part. Put in a wonderful cross for Street’s header.

Quality 7

ROB STREET

He worked tirelessly all game up front on his own and was rewarded with his third Salop goal for his efforts with a lovely deft header.

Clinical 8

Substitutes