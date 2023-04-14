Shrewsbury v Portsmouth - Match preview

Tom Flanagan of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

It has been hard for Steve Cotterill’s men of late – they have lost their last four League One clashes and have been ravaged by injuries and suspensions.

But although they fell to a narrow 2-1 defeat at Barnsley last time out, Cotterill thought he had his side back.

The boss was pleased with the fight and spirit his players showed in South Yorkshire and it could have ended with a point when Ryan Bowman went close in stoppage time.

But the boss still has selection issues. Tom Flanagan returned from suspension to take on the Tykes, but Bowman got sent off in the final seconds of the clash for a second yellow card so he will not be available for the visit of Pompey.

Cotterill is also sweating on the fitness of Christian Saydee. The striker picked up a knee injury in the game against Peterborough on Good Friday and had to be substituted in the 18th minute.

After Barnsley, the boss said they did not believe it is anything too serious but only time will tell if he is ready to come back into the fold for this one.

Saydee has been an important cog in this Town team all season popping up with seven goals, but also holding the ball up well – they will be desperate to have him back for the game tomorrow.

Rekeil Pyke has been battling an Achilles problem for some time. He last featured before the international break when Shrews made the trip to Ipswich to take on the Tractors Boys.

It has, undoubtedly, been a real season of progress for Salop, and they are desperate to make sure it does not peter out.

The fixtures have not been kind, and it always looked like they were going to have an incredibly tough end to the season. In their recent run they have played Ipswich, Barnsley and Peterborough all away from home, and those sides sit third, fourth and fifth in the League One table.

And it does not get any easier for Town as after they host Pompey, they welcome leaders Sheffield Wednesday and second-placed Plymouth in between a visit to sixth-placed Bolton.

They must take on John Mousinho’s Portsmouth first, and they will be no pushovers either.

They are unbeaten in their last six league games, picking up three draws and three victories.

It would be fair to argue it has been a disappointing season for Pompey – a club of their stature and history would expect to be well in with a shot of getting into the play-off places, but that looks to have passed them by.

Colby Bishop is the main man for them. He has scored 19 goals this season, playing some part in every single League One clash.