Shrewsbury Town 3 Morecambe 1 - player ratings

Marko Marosi

A quiet afternoon for the keeper. He did not have much to do and could do nothing with Danny Crowley’s goal in first-half stoppage time.

Solid 6

Chey Dunkley

Another good defensive display for Dunkley after his nomination for League One player of the month award. Another goal too.

Rock solid 8

Matthew Pennington

The defender went on several marauding runs in the first half, got an assist for Rob Street’s goal and defended soundly.

Assured 8

Tom Flanagan

Built on a solid display against Peterborough in midweek, carried the ball forward well at times and attended to his defensive duties well.

Steady 7

Jordan Shipley

Returned to starting XI after being rotated out of the side in midweek. He went close after linking up well with Rob Street in the second half and was a threat on the left.

Good 7

Taylor Moore

Back at right-wing-back after playing on the left in midweek. Picked up a needless booking in the first half and was a little untidy on the ball, but he defended well.

Ok 6

Luke Leahy

The skipper slotted home another penalty, his eighth of the season, and was outstanding. Hardly put a foot wrong all afternoon.

Terrific 9

Carl Winchester

Picked up lots of second balls and won countless 50/50s in what was at times a scrappy game. It was a good showing in the continued absence of Killian Phillips.

Busy 8

Tom Bayliss

Picked up an ankle injury in the second half which will be a worry for Town, and he was not quite as effective as he had been in recent weeks.

Quiet 6

Rekeil Pyke

A second start in a row for Pyke and he did well, this time playing in a front two rather than on the wing. Showed his speed on a couple of occasions.

Pacey 7

Rob STreet

Got his second goal in a Town shirt with a real poacher’s finish at the back post, but in the absence of Christian Saydee he did well.

Bright 8

