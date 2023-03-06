Tom Bayliss delighted with Shrewsbury contribution

Shrewsbury Town's Tom Bayliss (left) celebrates (AMA)

The former Preston man was in fine form at Pride Park on Saturday as his side drew 2-2 with the Rams.

The 23-year-old’s wonderful curling strike just after half-time started the comeback, and he said it was a dream to score at a ground where he has spent so much time watching from the stands.

“I was getting a bit of stick when I was taking the corners and I was thinking little do they know (he is a Derby fan),” he said about the occasion.

“Look, it was a lovely day and to score there was a dream, and I don’t really know how to put it into words.

“I have watched Derby when they were in the Championship and the Premier League, they should not be in League One but they are, so to come here and get a point and score it is a perfect day.”

“It’s obviously special to score here in front of a packed house and in front of the Shrewsbury fans as well – it was a brilliant feeling.”

The youngster signed for Shrewsbury in the summer and he has managed seven goals so far in his time with the Shropshire club.

Speaking after the game Bayliss revealed his family, who all support Derby too, were at Pride Park on Saturday afternoon to watch the game.

Shrewsbury got a well-deserved point and, in fact, could have gone on to win it in the end such was their dominance in the second half and the chances they created.

“Obviously it’s nice to score,” the former Coventry City man continued.

“I’m buzzing. My family were here and they are big Derby fans as well.

“I’m just buzzing to be here and get a goal and I think I have completed it now!

“I have not actually taken one (a free-kick) for Shrewsbury and I don’t normally take them in training either.

“It was just perfect for the right footer and Luke (Leahy) and Winny (Winchester) came up to me and said ‘you hit it’ and luckily I hit it, and it went in the right place, and it got us back in the game.

“I knew it had a chance as soon as it left my boot.

“There was a gap in their wall so it went through that as well.

“You need a bit of luck sometimes in these games, coming to these places, and it got us on the road to getting us that really valuable point.”

“For the first 20 minutes, you couldn’t really talk to the person that was five yards away from you (due to the atmosphere). But that is what you want.