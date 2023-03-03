Former Shrewsbury Town coach Eric Ramsay earns Wales role

Eric Ramsay alongside Manchester United staff following the win over Newcastle United

Ramsay – who hails from Llanfyllin in Mid Wales and now works for Erik ten Hag at Manchester United – has been named as assistant coach to Rob Page.

Wales have also appointed West Ham’s Nick Davies as head of performance, and Page said: “Nick and Eric will be two great additions to our staff. Nick has a wealth of experience having been involved in top clubs and Eric is arguably one of the best young coaches in football at this moment in time.

“The changes give us an opportunity to build on our success, by drip feeding new players into the squad at the right times. Hopefully in the next 12 months we’ll then have the next batch of players to represent Wales at the top level.”