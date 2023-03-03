Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Former Shrewsbury Town coach Eric Ramsay earns Wales role

Shrewsbury Town FCPublished: Comments

Former Shrewsbury Town coach Eric Ramsay has been appointed to the Wales backroom team.

Eric Ramsay alongside Manchester United staff following the win over Newcastle United
Eric Ramsay alongside Manchester United staff following the win over Newcastle United

Ramsay – who hails from Llanfyllin in Mid Wales and now works for Erik ten Hag at Manchester United – has been named as assistant coach to Rob Page.

Wales have also appointed West Ham’s Nick Davies as head of performance, and Page said: “Nick and Eric will be two great additions to our staff. Nick has a wealth of experience having been involved in top clubs and Eric is arguably one of the best young coaches in football at this moment in time.

“The changes give us an opportunity to build on our success, by drip feeding new players into the squad at the right times. Hopefully in the next 12 months we’ll then have the next batch of players to represent Wales at the top level.”

Ramsay was previously academy boss at Town and had a spell as interim manager.

Shrewsbury Town FC
Football
Sport

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News