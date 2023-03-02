Wem hit the comeback trail as Shrewsbury Town make it three on the bounce

Shrewsbury picked up their third win on the bounce

Wem were losing at the break thanks to Alexandra Dicks’ strike in the 28th minute, but second-half goals from Kimberley Bebbington, Katie Doster and Alise Gindra saw them come from behind to secure the three points.

Shrewsbury Town got their third win in succession away at Redditch United in the West Midlands League Premier Division. Goals from Paris Schofield, Maddie Jones and skipper Vikki Owen were enough to guide them to victory.

Shifnal Town remain top of the West Midlands League Division One North despite losing 2-0 at home to title challengers Walsall Wood after goals from Rosie Hargreaves and Tayler Davies.

In the same league, Telford United won 5-2 at home against the City of Stoke. Kaitlyn Richards bagged a brace for the Bucks, with Abigail Beady, Jaime Duggan and Felicity Winters also on the scoresheet.

And The New Saints got a positive result in the Adran Premier League as they beat Cardiff Met 2-0 at Park Hall Stadium.