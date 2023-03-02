Jordan Shipley insists Shrewsbury are capable of play-off push

Jordan Shipley of Shrewsbury Town celebrates at full time (AMA)

Town have had an incredibly successful season to date, and last weekend’s win against Wycombe took them past last campaign’s tally of 50 points with 13 games still to play.

Salop are ninth in League One, trailing sixth-placed Barnsley by eight points – but they still have to play the teams above them meaning their destiny could well still be in their own hands.

And Shipley is not surprised by where Town currently find themselves in the table.

He said: “I mean, for us as a group we knew we would definitely be up the top.

“People around and outside the club don’t see it like that, but we knew we had a team here to push for the play-offs and maybe get in there.

“That might surprise a few people but we knew we had it here.

“We could be higher, seasons are full of what ifs, and there have been a few games that haven’t gone our way this season.

“But it is on our hands now, we play teams around us. We have got players back who have been injured as well.”

Tom Bayliss and Jordan Shipley have tasted promotion before in club football when they were part of the Coventry Squad that got promoted out of League Two back in 2017/18.

Last season Carl Winchester was part of a Sunderland team that got promoted out of this division into the Championship, so the Salop squad has plenty of experience.

“Obviously, there are a few big personalities in the changing room that have been in and around it in League One and the Championship,” and Shipley.

“Dunkley has, Bayliss in League Two with me and we have lads who have challenged for promotion in League One.

“So, I will try my best to give my all and rub off on others in the team and hopefully we have a good end to the season.”