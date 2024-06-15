Shropshire look to keep trophy ambitions alive

Despite defeats against Suffolk and Norfolk, the clear group two leaders, in their opening games in this season’s 50-over competition, there remains an opportunity for the county to progress to the last eight.

“We need to win our two final group games to have any chance of going through to the quarter-finals,” said Ed Home, Shropshire’s head of cricket. “Norfolk are well placed with three victories out of three. The rest of the group is pretty close, so all we can try to do is win on Sunday, and if we manage to do that, hope we still have a chance of qualifying going into our final game at Staffordshire the following weekend.”

Shropshire make two changes from the side beaten by nine wickets by Norfolk at Great Witchingham last Sunday.

Shifnal’s 18-year-old all-rounder Jack Home, who played for Worcestershire’s second team earlier this week, returns, while former Worcestershire player Jacques Banton, a middle order batter and left-arm spinner, also comes in.

They replace Ben Roberts and Peter Clark against a Herefordshire team boosted by last weekend’s six-wicket NCCA Trophy victory over Staffordshire at Eastnor.

Shropshire faced Herefordshire twice in the NCCA Twenty20 Cup last month, winning one match each.

Home added: “Herefordshire are our neighbours and we have had some good games against them over the years, including earlier this season in the T20 competition.

“Herefordshire had an impressive win over Staffordshire last weekend, so we know we will need to be at our best on Sunday.

“We have played some good cricket at times in both of our 50-over matches this season, so let’s put it all together at Whitchurch, a ground we always enjoy visiting.”

Admission is free for spectators to attend Sunday’s match.

Shropshire: George Hargrave (Shrewsbury), Ollie Westbury (Himley), Tom Fell (Wolverhampton), Andre Bradford (Shifnal), Charlie Home (Shifnal, captain), Jacques Banton (Barnt Green), Jack Home (Shifnal), Ben Lees (Shifnal), Lewis Evans (Shrewsbury), Joe Stanley (Wolverhampton), Sam Ellis (Wolverhampton). 12th man: Max Ferrington (Allscott Heath).