Jason Sraha leaves Shrewsbury Town for Burton

The former Arsenal and Chelsea academy product joined Shrewsbury as a development player last summer following an injury-hit spell with Barnsley.

And speaking to the Burton website after signing a three-year deal with the Brewers he said he 'learnt a lot' from his spell in Shropshire.

"I’m delighted to be here," Sraha said. "The club had shown interest in me and having spent a short period training here before, I knew it was the right move for me.

“It’s a really friendly club and everyone embraced me when I walked through the door.

“I’ve learnt a lot from playing games at Shrewsbury, especially playing alongside experienced players. I just can’t wait to get going.”

After earning his first start at Cambridge in League One he impressed and was rewarded with a run in the team until he picked up an ankle injury in Town's 4-0 away drubbing at Blackpool.

From that point onwards, Sraha struggled to find regular minutes, especially when Paul Hurst came in as head coach as the new boss favoured the experience of Aaron Pierre and then later Tom Flanagan.

Sraha had dropped completely out of favour come the end of the season when loanee Joe Anderson, who had not played a minute under Hurst, came into the starting XI for key games against Bolton and Charlton – decisions which ultimately worked out in Town's favour as they retained their third tier status for the 10th consecutive year.

Salop released eight senior members of their squad at the end of the campaign, but Sraha was one of the few who was offered new terms in Shropshire.

But he now joins Burton, who only narrowly avoided relegation to League Two themselves last campaign, and Town have received a fee for the youngster.

Sraha managed to score one goal during his time at Shrewsbury, and it was a dramatic one too as he netted in the final minute of the game to complete a 3-2 comeback from 2-0 down against Reading.