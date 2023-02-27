Shrewsbury Town seeing 'fruits of the labour' says boss Steve Cotterill

Rekeil Pyke celebrates with his Shrewsbury Town team-mates after scoring a goal to make it 2-0 against Wycombe (AMA)

Salop went past last season’s tally of 50 points with 13 games to go at the weekend with their victory against Wycombe.

The win against Matt Bloomfield’s side was a landmark occasion, as it not only maintained Salop’s unbeaten home run in League One since New Year’s Day but it took them to 51 points – beating last year’s tally with plenty of games remaining.

It is a timely reminder of what a brilliant season Shrewsbury are having under the boss, and he says so much hard work has gone into it this season – but he also suggests the foundations were laid last year.

“Let’s hope we get a few more! I think 51 points will definitely keep us up,” the Town boss joked.

“But there has been so much hard work that’s been put into this, not just this year where everyone is seeing the fruits of the labour.

“It’s been about putting those solid foundations in – all of last year and trying to get together a group of lads that are younger.

“To do it with our budget, I couldn’t tell you how stressful that has been. And working really, really, hard when nobody sees it.

“There has been quite a bit of work with all of that.

“The recruitment I think Keith (Burt) and myself have managed to do here, I think has been very different at different times. But it really has been hard work.

“But on days like today and moments you have in the dressing room with all those lads, I actually count myself lucky because you don’t always get it right.

“And by the way, when you don’t get it right, you don’t half have enough people telling you about it.

“But it’s nice that perhaps people think we have got it right in terms of the dressing room.

“But the big part of it is actually enjoying it, enjoying the moment. We know we have got a lot of tough games to come – we know that.

“But we will prepare as always and see where that takes us.”

Cotterill was also full of praise for Rekeil Pyke – the 25-year-old got his third goal season on Saturday.

He came on as a substitute in the 84th minute and with his first touch of the game he finished beyond Max Stryjek to give Salop a two-goal cushion.

The boss said he was delighted for Pyke and the progression he has made this year.

He said: “Ricky is a great lad. I think he is coming to the fore and this is his best season, where I have had that extra time with him.

“I’ve always liked Ricky. He’s an incredibly popular boy in the dressing room.