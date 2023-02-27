Shrewsbury 2-0 Wycombe - player ratings

Ryan Bowman of Shrewsbury Town celebrates with Christian Saydee of Shrewsbury Town after Jordan Willis of Wycombe Wanderers scored an own goal to make it 1-0 (AMA)

Marko Marosi

The goalkeeper made one really good save at the end of the first half to keep Shrews’ lead intact. Other than that he was tidy all day.

Alert 8

Chey Dunkley

Another accomplished performance from the former Sheffield Wednesday man. His form since Christmas has played such an important role in Shrewsbury’s fantastic defensive record.

Rock 8

Matthew Pennington

Made a huge block at the end of the game to deny the Chairboys a chance of a late comeback, and he was back to his best after a tough return last week.

Consistent 7

Tom Flanagan

Another player who was much improved following a difficult return to the side last week. A few marauding runs forward, one when he could have slotted in Tom Bayliss to make it 2-0 with 20 minutes to go.

Good 7

Taylor Moore

Back in the Salop XI after missing the defeat at Accrington, he was as solid as ever doing a good job on the right.

Steady 7

Jordan Shipley

Arguably the best player on the pitch with Saydee, he linked up brilliantly with Bayliss in the second half and provided such a good attacking outlet on the left side.

Exceptional 9

Luke Leahy

The skipper was back to his best in this one. Covered an enormous amount of ground and did well organising his team-mates.

Vital 8

Tom Baylliss

Back in the starting XI after dropping to the bench last weekend. Demonstrated his ability on the ball and carried the ball well. When the No.10 plays well, so do Shrews – and this was the case on this occasion.

Impressive 8

Killian Phillips

The youngster was fantastic playing alongside his skipper Leahy. He showed real composure and calmness on the ball beyond his years.

Cool 8

Christian Saydee

Played an essential part in the goal to give Shrews the lead, and held the ball up brilliantly all afternoon. Even if he does not score, he brings others into play.

Superb 9

Ryan Bowman

Another good day’s work for Bowman, who has really found his feet in recent times since his return to the starting XI.

Tidy 8

Substitutes