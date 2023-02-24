Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill calls on referees to 'sharpen up' after latest retrospective decision

Steve Cotterill during his side's defeat to Accrington Stanley (AMA)

Earlier this season, Tom Flanagan had a red card overturned on appeal – while Matthew Pennington also had a dismissal rescinded after he was sent off against Fleetwood. Now Salop have been involved in another retrospective red card decision after Accrington Stanley’s Tommy Leigh was charge for an elbow on Christian Saydee in the opening minutes of last weekend’s clash.

Cotterill acknowledged refereeing is a hard business, but when asked what needs to change after a catalogue of wrong decisions, the Shrews boss said: “Refs need to sharpen up, they maybe need to have their wits about them.

“I understand they don’t see everything, and retrospective bans are probably right with what goes on and what has happened over the years.

“What goes around comes around, no matter how long you have to wait.”

Cotterill wrote to the FA earlier this season after a number of wrong decisions involving Salop.

He did receive a reply to his letter, but believes it won’t make a difference and has called for referees to use common sense.

He added: “I think the club got a letter back, but what is that going to do?

“The ref obviously didn’t read it last weekend.

“I know it is a hard job, and I’d never want to do it in a million years. It is difficult, but some of it is just common sense.”

Cotterill is hopeful of having Taylor Moore available for selection heading into the clash with Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

Moore, who has played 34 times in all competitions this season, picked up the injury in the draw to Exeter City earlier this month.

Cotterill said he was hopeful the versatile Moore would be available this weekend – as well as confirming Salop had picked up no fresh injury concerns.

“We’ve had nothing new this week,” said Cotterill when asked about injury worries. “On Taylor, we are hopeful of him, so it has been an okay week

“He has done more now in the build-up to the game, so it is just about any reactions.