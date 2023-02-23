Shrewsbury Town 'hopeful' over Taylor Moore return for Wycome Wanderers clash

Taylor Moore of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Moore, who has played 34 times in all competitions this season, picked up the injury in the draw to Exeter City earlier this month.

Manager Steve Cotterill said he was hopeful the versatile Moore would be available this weekend - as well as confirming Salop had picked up no fresh injury concerns.

"We've had nothing new this week," said Cotterill when asked about injury worries.

"On Taylor, we are hopeful of him, so it has been an okay week.

"Like I say, hopefully. He has done more now in the build up to the game, so it is just about any reactions.

"We're hopeful on him, I don't want to put the kiss of death on it but we are hopeful to have him available for selection.

Cotterill also paid tribute to legendary football commentator John Motson, who has died aged 77.

Motson spent decades commentating for the BBC on Match of the Day and at major tournaments - and Cotterill describe 'Motty' as an infectious character.

He added: "I spoke to John on numerous occasions over the years and he is just an unbelievable character, he was infectious.

"Once you got into a conversation about football you were bang, right in it.

"He was enthusiastic, knowledgeable, a fantastic professional and that sheepskin coat was legendary.