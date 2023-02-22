Taylor Moore hails the impact of ‘fantastic’ Shrewsbury skipper Luke Leahy

Luke Leahy of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 2-1 (AMA)

The on-loan Bristol City defender believes Leahy has the gift of knowing the right thing to say whenever circumstances require it in order to lift dressing room spirits.

That has included a personal approach with players like Moore, who has made 34 appearances in all competitions since arriving in Shropshire and been a mainstay of the Town backline.

Moore, who missed last Saturday’s defeat at Accrington through injury, said: “Luke has been fantastic, whether that is from a team point of view or personal.

“He is a great captain, a good leader and a good character in the dressing when things are going well and also when things are going bad.

“Also from a personal point of view, he is someone who has helped me a lot since joining the club.

“You have got to understand when to put and arm around someone and when to dig into their ribs a little bit and he has been fantastic.

“Especially the past few months, he has been playing some very important football, being a leader on and off the pitch.”

Leahy’s influence has also been key on the pitch this season with the 30-year-old recently becoming the first Town player in nearly seven years to win the League One player of the month award.

It followed a superb January in which the former Walsall and Bristol Rovers ace scored three goals and set up two more as his team won four of their five league matches.

Named captain at the start of this season, Leahy has now made 85 appearances in all competitions since joining the club in the summer of 2021 and while the majority of those have been in midfield, he recently showed his versatility by dropping back into defence for a 3-2 win over Port Vale and a 0-0 draw with Exeter.

Clearly keen to lead by example, he drew praise from boss Steve Cotterill after playing through the pain barrier in a win over MK Dons.

Leahy described winning last month’s award as a “privilege” and added: “Out of all the players in the league, to be nominated is amazing but to win is a testament to not just me but to how the team has been doing as well. Let’s not let it be another seven years before one of us wins it again.

“I’m delighted to win it and, like I said, it’s not just a testament to me but also to how the club has been doing as a whole.”

Boss Cotterill added: “I’m delighted for him.

“I’m really, really pleased, and it’s richly deserved if I’m honest.

“There could have been quite a few (Shrewsbury players) in the last month who could’ve been in with a shout. While we’ve had good team performances, we’ve had some outstanding performances from individuals.”

Two teenage players from Town’s academy are celebrating their first international call-ups.