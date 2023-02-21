Shrewsbury's Carl Winchester: We've got same spirit as Sunderland's promotion winning side

Carl Winchester celebrates with his Shrewsbury team mates (AMA)

The midfielder was part of the Black Cats side which went up through the League One play-offs and has spent this term on loan with Town, who still have an outside chance of cracking the top six.

Town had won six out of seven before losing 1-0 at Accrington on Saturday and Winchester has seen similar ingredients, in terms of attitude, to that at the Stadium of Light last term.

“At Sunderland as well we had a real togetherness in the group, everyone was really good with each other on and off the pitch and it is the exact same here,” he said.

“When you go on the pitch you want to know that if you do something your mate has your back.

“I feel at Sunderland we had that and here we definitely do as well.

“It is that coming together on and off the pitch which is vital.”

Winchester credits skipper Luke Leahy for leading by example and believes Town are blessed to have a number of players with the right character.

He explained: “You need leaders in the dressing room to drive and we have big personalities.

“(Ryan) Bowman is also a big personality in the changing room, as are Flanno (Tom Flanagan) and Chey Dunkley.