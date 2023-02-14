Killian Phillips is living the Shrewsbury dream

Killian Phillips of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 3-1 (AMA)

The energetic midfielder has made a huge impression since arriving in Shropshire at the start of the January transfer window on loan for the rest of the season from Crystal Palace.

Since coming into the Salop starting XI he has helped the squad to win their last six League One games for the first time since 2015, and on Saturday he got his first goal in a Town shirt after controlling Jordan Shipley’s cross-come-shot and poking the ball into the corner.

The 20-year-old celebrated passionately in front of the Shrewsbury fans, and he says it cannot help it he just loves playing ‘ball’ as he called it.

“I just love playing football,” he said.

“I have grown up in a council estate in Kilbarrack back home in Dublin and that is all we could do - play football or get in trouble, and I managed to play football.

“I am just living my dream, I am only a kid, and I am living my dream.

“It is just a game of ball at the end of the day, you get to play in front of 8,500 odd people in front of the fans and the stadium is rocking it is just what I wanted to do as a kid so I am going to cherish every moment and give a 100 per cent in every moment no matter what it is.

“It doesn’t get any better than a win and we have managed to get six wins in a row!

“We just need to keep doing that. It’s now onto Exeter.”

“Honest to god, I don’t think I could have come to a better club than Shrewsbury.

“The dressing room and the staff all really look out for me – not just on the pitch but off it as well, little gestures the lads have given me.