'I've found a home here': Taylor Moore on settling into life at Shrewsbury Town

Taylor Moore of Shrewsbury Town celebrates winning the game at full time (AMA)

Moore signed on a season-long loan deal at Montgomery Waters Meadow from Bristol City, and he has put in some impressive performances in recent times.

The versatile player started in Town’s midfield but has since featured predominantly at right wing-back – while also deputising at centre-back when needed.

And the 25-year-old is enjoying his football again after a tough period in the game.

He said: “I think I’ve had a couple of difficult years. It’s never easy being at a club that no longer wants you or requires you so you’re being shipped out left, right and centre.

“I’ve found a home here this year. And I feel myself, I feel a lot more confident whether that’s on or off the pitch and I’ve got the boys and especially the staff to thank.

“I’ve got a good family around me as well and sometimes you have to just ride the wave during those difficult periods in football.

“I think when I first joined, it took me some time to adapt, to get fit again, to kind of get myself going mentally. It’s tough sometimes.

“But I definitely feel once the season did get going, I had a couple of good conversations with the manager on how I can improve my game.

“I definitely feel like I’ve turned a corner and my confidence is a lot higher than what it was at the beginning of the season.”

Town have won their last five League One games in succession for the first time since 2015, a brilliant achievement by everyone involved at the club.

Moore has started every one of those games and he got an assist for Tom Bayliss’s winner at MK Dons a few weeks back.

In total, this season the former Hearts man has started 25 league games, as well as five cup games and it has been an experience he feels he has benefitted from enormously.

“It’s been brilliant for me because that’s what I came here for,” he continued.

“I came here to play games, to play for a very good manager and to be part of a very talented squad.

“Even before I signed, I was looking at the signings Shrewsbury were making and I wanted to be part of something special.

“I think we were probably all disappointed with the way we started the season.

“It wasn’t too bad, but we expected a lot better of ourselves.

“I think it took time for us to gel as a team, for us to get to know each other and I can really feel that since the turn of Christmas, it’s definitely clicked.

“The group that we’ve got here is very special. You’ve got good boys all around you that want to see each other succeed.

“I think we all understand that we’re all young men, there’s sometimes stuff going on off the pitch as well that you have to bear in mind.

“But when you’ve got a good group of boys around you that support you no matter what, it actually means the world.