Chey Dunkley delighted for Shrewsbury goal hero Ryan Bowman

By Ollie Westbury

Chey Dunkley said he was ‘buzzing’ his team-mate Ryan Bowman scored the decisive goal for Shrewsbury at the weekend – for the second time in consecutive games.

Ryan Bowman of Shrewsbury Town celebrates with his team mates after scoring a goal to make it 0-1.
Bowman has not featured too often this season but the striker has played a vital part in turning one point into three in the last two games, with late winners.

First, he was in the right place at the right time to get on the end of Killian Phillips’ through-ball against Forest Green Rovers, he confidently slotted past the keeper in the 98th minute to send Montgomery Waters Meadow into meltdown.

Then last weekend at the Kassam Stadium, he scored another vital goal – with Phillips again the provider – this time lobbing the ball over the top for Bowman to volley

home.

And Dunkley was delighted for his teammate to be able to have scored two important goals and he thinks it shows the team’s togetherness that a substitute can come on and make such an impact.

“[Ryan] Bowman has been terrific for us even when he hasn’t had as much game time,” he said. “That is two in two for him from the bench. He is always a threat in training. He is always banging in goals and I don’t expect any less from him.

“He’s a good professional and again, it shows that togetherness.

“He comes on and takes the baton on from young [Christian] Saydee and he goes on and gets the goal but as I said, it’s when the team scores and we keep a clean sheet at the back.”

During Town’s fantastic league run, they have conceded just twice in their five games keeping three clean sheets.

And Dunkley says everyone must take credit for that, as it is a whole ‘team effort’ before adding that the strikers scoring and getting confidence can only benefit the team.

He continued: “It’s not just the back players – it’s the whole team effort.

“So it’s good that he has got a goal.

“It will fill him with confidence and in that position, it is definitely important for our strikers to score goals as it is a confidence position, so I am buzzing for Ryan Bowman.”

Town are back in action on Saturday at the Meadow when they take on Darrell Clarke’s Port Vale at the Meadow, looking to stay within touching distance of the play-offs.

