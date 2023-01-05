Shrewsbury Town chief executive Brian Caldwell pleased to see a year of progress

Brian Caldwell

The team had a difficult festive period to close out the year, but for most of 2022, Salop’s performances on the pitch were good.

They also qualified for the third round of the FA Cup for the sixth successive year and have a big game against Sunderland coming up this weekend.

And Caldwell is happy with the progress they have made on the pitch in what he describes as a very ‘competitive’ league with ‘frightening’ budgets.

He said: “On the pitch, we have certainly made progress. When you look at how we have started this season, if you like. The league is so competitive, and some of the budgets are quite frightening too, so we are pleased to be able to compete at this level and do as well as we have.

“Also, you have to consider the number of players we have had missing as well, to lose George Nurse and Dan Udoh at the very start of the season with two ACLs from two guys who would have started most games.

“If I am honest, it is a major blow.

“Just think (where Town could be) with the two of them, plus a few other injuries.

And according to Caldwell, they have made progress with the work they have been doing behind the scenes as well.

“It is all about progression for the club off the pitch too,” Caldwell continued. “The best thing for me is the charity foundation. I think it is a turnover of around two million pounds.

“All money we invest in the local community is fantastic news for us as well as the club as it is our badge getting used throughout the county. So it is not just on the pitch, it is off the pitch we need to progress things on too.”

Town signed Killian Phillips last week on a season-long loan deal from Crystal Palace.

The midfielder, who can play in a variety of roles in the middle of the park, was well sought after by EFL clubs.

And Caldwell is not expecting Town to be overly busy during the rest of the window, in comparison to how they may have been in previous January windows.

He said: “I do not think we will have anything like what we have had in previous years, and that is down to the squad we have. I think we have competed with some of the top teams in the league this season, you know you look at our last three home games, before the break, teams with bigger budgets than us, and it shows we can compete.