Shrewsbury will not appeal Ryan Bowman red card

Referee Sam Allison sends Ryan Bowman of Shrewsbury Town off with a straight red card (AMA)

In the closing stages of Salop’s 2-1 loss at Abbey Stadium, second-half substitute Bowman, who had only been on the pitch two minutes, jumped up for a header with U’s defender Greg Taylor.

The forward was adjudged to have led with his arm and he was sent from the field of play by referee, Sam Allison.

And boss Steve Cotterill said Shrewsbury are not going to appeal the decision, not because they felt it was a red card, but because there is no evidence to prove Bowman’s innocence due to the lack of footage available.

“The footage that we have is really really poor,” the Town boss said about the incident.

“After a conversation I had with the head of the referees, I think if we went and appealed we would lose on a technicality.

“It looks a soft one, and he thought that as well.”

Aiden O’Brien’s return to the Salop matchday squad on Boxing Day was a massive boost, but Shrews still have several players missing.

Cotterill said if they appeal, and are unsuccessful, the suspension will go from Saturday to Saturday in January – meaning it will take longer before the forward is back available – which given the injuries at Town at the moment, is something they cannot afford.

“The trouble is if you go and do an appeal now, you’re not going to get the appeal in before these two games,” the experienced boss continued.

“So what will happen then is, it will go from Saturday to Saturday in January which means the suspension will be even longer.

“Whereas you can get two games out of the way here in two days.

“It is a real chicken and egg one, do you or don’t you?

“Which way do you flip it? But after the head of the referees said what he had said.

“If I thought we would win an appeal I would always go for it, always.

“But I do not think we would win this one, as that arm is outstretched, and it is away from his body.