Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill on Cambridge defeat: No way we deserved to lose

Steve Cotterill (AMA)

Shrews fell to a 2-1 defeat at Abbey Stadium after the hosts scored two goals in the second half to come from behind to beat Cotterill's men.

Christian Saydee broke the deadlock when he finished a brilliant passing move from Salop, but the lead lasted just two minutes when former Salop man Shilow Tracey curled home another wonderful goal to level the scores with their first chance of the half.

And Chey Dunkley, who has been really good for Town this season, made a mistake 14 minutes from time to allow Sam Smith to steal the ball off him in his own half and firing past Marko Marosi.

Cotterill believed his side were in complete control of the game.

He said: "It’s a tough one to get over and a tough one to swallow because there is no way we deserved to lose that game.

"We deserved to win the game, not even draw it. We were the better team. We were dominant.

"It’s funny how we’ve lost the game here, and last year we played really well and drew the game 0-0.

"The goal it gave them a lift – when they got the equaliser. We had to become more and more dominant.

"I felt as though we did that. Apart from not scoring another goal we were the better team today."

Ryan Bowman was sent off in the closing stages of the game, for an alleged elbow on a Cambridge defender, but even with replays, it was difficult to see whether it was a red card or not.

The first half was a scrappy affair, and the boss was disappointed with the 'urgency' his side showed in that first 45 minutes.

"We did not do enough in the first half," Cotterill continued.

"We have got to put them to bed in the second half.

"I thought we became so in control of the game that we were only going to get done by a lapse in concentration, or maybe a mistake.

"We know that Shilow is right-footed, and that will all come as part of the preparation for the game.