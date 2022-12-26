Cambridge v Shrewsbury - Match preview

Ryan Bowman of Shrewsbury Town with the match ball at the end of the game (AMA)

The bitterly cold weather forced their game at Peterborough United to be postponed, not giving Shrews the chance to keep up their recent good form, which has seen them win their last three games in all competitions.

It will be interesting to see if the break will benefit or hinder Shrewsbury when they head to Cambridge this afternoon for their first game of the festive period.

With the small squad Steve Cotterill has to choose from, the game against Posh being called off gave the players the chance to go and see their families and have some well-deserved time away.

But how the time away from competitive action will affect Town as yet, is too soon to know.

There is the positive news that injured duo Aiden O’Brien and Julien Dacosta are nearing a return to action.

Quite how long they are expected to be out for is still unknown, but they are making progress which is a bonus for Cotterill.

The injury problems for the boss will put the squad to the test in the coming weeks.

The schedule has been steady throughout December with Shrews playing just once a week, but recovery time will be impacted as they now play every couple of days.

This time last year Shrewsbury enjoyed a fruitful Boxing Day with a comfortable 3-0 win at Fleetwood Town.

Ryan Bowman, Josh Vela and Dan Udoh getting the goals.

Cotterill’s side have coped well with the demands of the League One campaign so far this season so this will be another challenge for them.

Cheltenham follows shortly after on the 29th, and then Fleetwood visit Montogomery Waters Meadow on New Year’s Day to round off the schedule.

It is busy, but it is the same for everyone in this situation. Before thinking too far ahead, Cotterill will ensure his side is solely focused on the trip to Abbey Stadium where Town are unbeaten in their last three visits in cup and league.

Cotterill’s men had success against them last campaign, taking four points from a possible six.

The U’s have not won any of the last five League One games, but they did get a very good 0-0 draw against table toppers Plymouth Argyle last time out.

They sit just one point outside of the drop zone so they could do with a result themselves.

They have three players, Joe Ironside, Harvey Knibbs and Sam Smith, who have all scored four goals each.

They began the season in really good form, winning four out of their first seven league games.