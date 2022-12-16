Peterborough vs Shrewsbury - Match preview

Matthew Pennington of Shrewsbury Town scores a goal to make it 2-1 (AMA)

This time they make the trip to Peterborough United, who were the side Salop’s good run started against just three weeks ago in the FA Cup.

Last weekend, the Town ground staff managed to get the game on despite freezing weather conditions in Shropshire – only time will tell if the same can be done this weekend.

There is always something slightly strange when opponents play against each other in such quick succession.

So it is hard to know what to expect when they meet at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.

Will Shrewsbury be able to take advantage of their hosts in the same way they did at the Meadow, or will Posh be up to the task this time?

You would have to go back to 2017 to find a time when Shrewsbury won four games on the bounce in all competitions, and that side actually went on to win five on the trot.

Paul Hurst was the man in charge that season, and the side made it to the play-off final.

Three league wins on the bounce has been done much more recently though. In March this year Shrews beat Morecambe, Rotherham and Lincoln in succession – scoring nine goals without reply.

The League One table looks healthy for Town at present, Salop are 10th just four points from fourth.

They are in the same place as they were last weekend in terms of the availability for the game.

Julien Dacosta, Aiden O’Brien and Elliott Bennett are still missing for the clash – as expected.

Carl Winchester though, who came off in the win last week after feeling unwell, has trained all week, which is a boost.

The midfielder has grown into his time at Salop, and he has been terrific of late, playing an important role alongside skipper Luke Leahy.

Their hosts will be hoping to turn around their wretched form recently, losing their last five in all competitions which included the 3-1 FA Cup defeat at the Meadow.

Posh have let 12 goals in the last five games, so they will be hoping to avoid something similar when they come up against Salop.

It is only four defeats on the bounce in League One, and at this point, it has not hampered their promotion hopes yet.

They still sit within the play-off spaces, but many of the teams behind them are closing in, and a win for Town would see them leapfrog their hosts.

With the cold weather around the UK, the game could be in jeopardy, with temperatures not expected to rise above freezing until the weekend.