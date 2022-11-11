Shrewsbury results matter most for Luke Leahy

Luke Leahy of Shrewsbury Town and Djavan Anderson of Oxford United (AMA)

Salop’s possession has varied throughout the season.

They had just 26 per cent of the ball against Portsmouth a few weeks back, they put in a disciplined defensive display to earn a draw, and it was a similar story against Plymouth, where they had just 30 per cent and were unlucky to lose 2-1.

But against Oxford in midweek, Town had 53 per cent against a side that dominates most teams when it comes to passing.

And although Shrews’ possession statistics have changed throughout the season, Leahy says it is the result that matters most.

“We could have all the possession in the world and be lower in the table you know,” said the 29-year-old, who has started every League One game this season for Salop. “We know we are Shrewsbury Town, and when we have big teams come we are going to surrender possession a little bit.

“But if we keep getting into the right positions and getting crosses in, we know the crosses coming from out wide will be different level, so we just need the strikers getting in the box. Possession is a big part of football, but we could have it and lose a football match, and then we would be even more angry.

“So it is just about results.”

Town have had a good start to the season, and they currently sit 10th in League One after playing 17 games.

They have been resolute and hard to beat with one of the best defensive records outside of the top six.

They have also looked threatening going forward, creating lots of chances to add to their 17 league goals – but they have not been clinical in front of goal, which has cost them points on more than once occasion so far this season.

“The gaffer sets us up really well in defensive positions,” Leahy continued. “We know when to press and when not to press.

“We know we have the capability of scoring at the other end as well.

“We can mix it up, and in the league games against Pompey and Plymouth we have not had much possession, but the Portsmouth game was a good point.