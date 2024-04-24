Five talking points as Shrewsbury Town secure League One status

For the vast majority of the season – despite Town being underwhelming on the pitch – they stayed well clear of the relegation zone, and the 48 points they now have is enough to see them safe heading into the final weekend.

Dan Udoh’s goal gave them the lead at The Valley and, despite not being able to hang on to all three points, it was the pivotal moment – so what were the talking points from the game?

Away record

Salop’s record on their travels has been inconsistent at best this season. They had won just two league games from the 14 they had played when Matt Taylor was relieved of duties at the end of January, and in that time Salop had only picked up two draws.

The contrast since Hurst has taken over is somewhat remarkable. In the nine remaining games, they have won three, drawn four and lost just two. That form is what kept Town in the division this season.

If Hurst can turn around their home displays next season, then they should be in a position to compete higher up the league.