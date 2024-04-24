Shrewsbury Town striker Dan Udoh gives clear indication on future
Striker Dan Udoh has reiterated his desire to extend his Shrewsbury Town career beyond this season.
Plus
Published
The Town striker is the leading goalscoring for the club across all competition this campaign with 11 goals.
And since Paul Hurst has taken over as boss he is been in good form – scoring six in 15 appearances.
But the striker’s contract in Shropshire is up at the end of the season and so speculation about where his future may lie is rife.