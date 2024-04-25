Paul Hurst anger at huge FA decision

Last week, the FA decided the world’s oldest football competition will only be played on weekends with replays set to be scrapped from the first round onwards.

The decision led to widespread criticism of the country’s governing body, and Shrewsbury released their own statement objecting in the ‘strongest terms possible’.

And Paul Hurst has doubled down on that after being asked about the decision.

“I am probably in agreement with a lot of the statements that have gone out from the clubs that I have read,” the Town head coach said.