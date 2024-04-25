First-half goal blitz sees Shrewsbury Town home
Shrewsbury Town returned to winning ways as they eased to a 4-1 victory at Solihull Sporting in the West Midlands Women’s League Premier Division.
The damage was done in the first half by Derry Creighton’s side, who opened the scoring after 10 minutes through Zoe Child’s ninth league goal of the season.
Top-scorer Katie Doster added a second shortly after, before Alicia Robinson and Antonia Kingscott got in on the act before the 30-minute mark.
“I think we were disappointed last week to lose in the way that we did, so first and foremost I asked the girls for a response,” manager Derry Creighton said. “We’ve kept working hard right until the end, we got our reward for it.”
Elsewhere, Shifnal Town held third-placed Burton Albion to a 1-1 draw, with Jenna Boddison scoring the hosts’ goal to continue her fine form this season.
In the West Midlands Regional League Division One Cup quarter-final, AFC Telford United were thrashed 6-2 at home by Alvechurch.
Charlotte Budd had given the hosts an early lead before Alvechurch hit back with three goals before half-time. Libby White made it 3-2 to give The Bucks some hope, but another three Alvechurch goals denied Telford a place in the semi-finals.
In the Shropshire Super League, Worthen Juniors ramped up the pressure on league-leaders AFC Telford United Reserves with a 4-1 win at Shrewsbury Up & Comers.
Mollie Lenc (two), Sophie Edwards and Olivia Jones scored for the victorious visitors, while Chloe Cross netted the Up & Comers’ only goal.
Table-toppers Telford answered back with a comfortable win of their own, as goals from Fatima Babangida, Aimee Luckett-Evans, Charlotte Jones, and Kimberley Holden-James gave them a 4-0 win over Broseley.
Elsewhere, Chloe Williams (two), Kimberley Bielawski, Nicola Bradley and Katie Perkins scored in Ellesmere Rangers’ 5-0 win at Newport Town.