More Shrewsbury youngsters may get loan moves

Kade Craig of Shrewsbury Town.

Last week, Salop defender Kade Craig signed for AFC Telford United on a month’s loan deal, and he played 90 minutes on his Bucks debut in their defeat 2-1 defeat to Alfreton Town.

The youngster played in two of the club’s three EFL Trophy fixtures earlier this season but has not featured at all in a League One game.

And Cotterill says they may let a few others go out, and they can recall Craig if needed.

“It might not be the end of it,” the boss said. “There may be another one or two lads who go out. It just depends on who comes in for them and what their choices are really.

“We had already agreed before we got the injuries to Julien (Dacosta) and Aiden O’Brien that they maybe could go out and get some minutes. Kade can do that, we have a recall on him.

“He has had those couple of games in the EFL Trophy so let’s see how he goes.”

Tom Bloxham, Josh Barlow and Charlie Caton are also youngsters that have not had many minutes in the league.

And with there being no more EFL Trophy fixtures and with the experience in the squad making competition for places high.

The boss has suggested some could go out on loan, but he stressed nothing has been decided at this stage.

He said: “We have a couple of other younger lads below those on the bench. And the ones that are there may not be totally ready to put on anyway, certainly in environments like this (Portsmouth with a hostile crowd of more than 17,000).