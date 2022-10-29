Portsmouth 1-1 Shrewsbury - Report

Elliott Bennett of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-1 (AMA)

For the second time this week Town took the lead when Elliott Bennett converted when Carl Winchester's effort fell to him after hitting the post.

In a half of a few chances, the hosts responded immediately when Zak Swanson brilliantly curled one into the top corner with his weaker foot to mean the visitors went in level at the interval.

But with the minutes already played this week and the volume of travelling Town's players had done they still had work to do in the second half to leave Fratton Park with something.

As the half wore on you could see them tiring but they showed character and resilience in abundance to keep going and they held on to secure a point.

Steve Cotterill named an unchanged side from the one victim of a late comeback at Plymouth midweek.

Christian Saydee of Shrewsbury Town and Sean Raggett of Portsmouth (AMA)

But the headline news before kick-off was that Aiden O'Brien and Julien Dacosta, both summer signings, were not able to make the bench having injury setbacks.

Aiden O'Brien is yet to start a League Game for Salop, and Dacosta has been absent of late with the hernia and groin problems.

It was set to be another tough game for Salop, and another long journey on the road for Steve Cotterill's men.

In what was a quiet opening 20 minutes Danny Cowley's side had 78% possession, but other than a few scuffed clearances from Shrewsbury goalkeeper Marko Marosi he did not have too much to worry about.

For the majority of that time, Portsmouth moved the ball too slowly to make any progress forward.

Their first chance came after good interplay down the right between Owen Dale and Zak Swanson, and when the cross came in, Colby Bishop's header was claimed by Marosi.

But with Town's first attack of the game, they took the lead. Rob Street did well to hold it up on the edge of the Pompey penalty area, and after the ball bounced around in the box, Winchester shot, and his effort cannoned into the post.

It came out Bennett in acres of space, and he slotted past Griffiths.

Elliott Bennett of Shrewsbury Town celebrates with his team mates after scoring a goal to make it 0-1 (AMA)

But the lead lasted just six minutes, and the equaliser was a goal of real quality.

Former Arsenal man Zak Swanson curled the ball into the top corner with his weaker foot beyond a helpless Marosi.

It was a strange half a football, where there were very few chances of note worthy of reporting on other than the goals.

The hosts caused Salop problems down their right, with Dale looking like a very skillful player and linking up well with Swanson.

But at the break, it was honours even.

After the break, both sides pushed for the lead, Christian Saydee hit the byline for Town, but his pullback was cut out by a Portsmouth defender.

At the other end, Chey Dunkley was on hand to deny Dane Scarlett and to head behind a dangerous cross from Dale.

Jordan Shipley of Shrewsbury Town and Zak Swanson of Portsmouth (AMA)

The pattern of play was similar to the first half, and Shrewsbury sat in a low block at the edge of their box and defended in numbers.

They looked to hit the hosts on the break, and at times, when they moved the ball well, they looked dangerous.

As the half wore on it looked as if a demanding week was beginning to catch up with them.

Bishop headed over for the hosts when maybe he should have done better.

Cotterill went to his bench to provide his team with reinforcements.

Luke Leahy of Shrewsbury Town and Colby Bishop of Portsmouth (AMA)

Street and Saydee were replaced by Ryan Bowman and Rekeil Pyke with 15 minutes to play.

But Salop held onto to secure a deserved draw.

Town: Marosi, Pennington, Flanagan, Dunkley, Bennett (Moore 59mins), Shipley, Winchester, Leahy, Bayliss, Saydee (Pyke 76mins), Street (Bowman 76mins).

Subs not used: Bowman, Caton, Barlow, Pyke, Burgoyne, Bloxham.

Pompey: Griffiths, Swanson (Freeman 84mins), Robertson, Ogilvie, Tunnicliffe, Bishop, Dale, Scarlett (Pigott 79mins), Raggett (Morrison 63mins), Mingi (Morrell 63mins), Koroma.

Subs not used: Oluwayemi, Hume, Pigott, Curtis, Freeman.