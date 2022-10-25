Steve Cotterill lays down challenge to Tom Bloxham

Tom Bloxham of Shrewsbury Town and Calum MacDonald of Stockport County.

A substitute appearance in Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat to Charlton was the 18-year-old striker’s first League One outing since August and Cotterill said the absence has been due to a drop in performance levels compared to his breakthrough season.

Bloxham made 34 appearances last term and was rewarded with a three-year contract and Cotterill, who was encouraged by the weekend cameo, explained: “The reason Tom hasn’t had as many minutes this year is simply because he hasn’t been as good as he was last year – no more than that.

“In training, the games that we have had. I think the three Papa John’s Trophy games he played, he didn’t do enough in those games – and neither did others when they had that opportunity.

“I think a lot of Tom, which is why we offered him a long contract. But this can happen, all of a sudden a young player can burst onto the scene – and in their second year they don’t do anything.

“We just hope he can come to the party a little bit more because it will give me another option.”

Cotterill hinted Bloxham, who came through the club’s academy, had been “wobbled” by some off-field incidents in recent months. The boss continued: “When you are a young man things happen to you in your life. That can happen.

“The bottom line is he hasn’t done well enough. That is how it is. It doesn’t matter if he is 17 or 18, I picked him last year when he was 17. But the fact he’s now 18, that doesn’t make him a better player than when he was 17.

“I mentioned this to him when we came back (for pre-season). I was hoping to see a better player when he came back for pre-season but I didn’t see it.