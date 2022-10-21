Shrewsbury benefit from 'fit and versatile' Taylor Moore

Taylor Moore of Shrewsbury Town.

The 25-year-old signed for Shrews in the summer on a season-long loan from Bristol City, and he started his side’s first three games of the season.

But he was dropped to the bench in Salop’s games against Derby and Ipswich, and since he regained his place against Bristol Rovers, he has started every league game.

And Cotterill has been pleased with his contributions recently, and he thinks Moore has settled into life at Shrewsbury.

“He has done very well of late wherever he has played,” said the Town boss when asked about Moore’s progress.

“He knows centre-back, but he knows central midfield too.

“Even when we had a poor performance against Cheltenham, he was our best player in midfield.

“So I think it is more about where Taylor is now after he has settled in.

“We all forget that really when we talk about players settling in. It is very difficult when you are in a team sport when you are one of the new kids on the block. We have talked about Jordan Shipley and Tom Bayliss earlier in the season, taking time to settle in is really important for all of them.

“I don’t think Tayls (Moore) has been any different.”

Most of the time in a Salop shirt, Moore has been deployed in a midfield two alongside skipper Luke Leahy.

But the former Cheltenham Town and Blackpool loanee has recently covered for the suspended Tom Flanagan and the injured Matthew Pennington in the back three – looking assured.

And the Town boss believes Moore is benefitting from being fitter.

“The thing about Taylor now compared to when he first came in.

“He is lighter. His body fat is down dramatically.

“He is a really good kid.

“But he is a different shape for a start, he is lighter and more athletic so even though he has moved into the back three, there is still not a time where I would worry about him playing as a midfield player.