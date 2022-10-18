Notification Settings

Shrewsbury's Elliott Bennett: There's more to come

By Ollie WestburyShrewsbury Town FCPublished: Comments

Shrewsbury’s Elliott Bennett thinks Town could have more points despite their excellent start to the season.

Elliott Bennett of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Salop currently sit in eighth place in the League One table, and they are just one point off fourth place Portsmouth.

Last season Shrews had 11 points after 13 games - but this campaign has been a different story for Steve Cotterill’s men gaining 21 points with six wins and three draws.

But Elliott Bennett says even though Town have had an impressive start to the season they still feel there is more to come from them.

“It has been a great start, but if you ask any of the lads, we feel like we could have done better,” the former Blackburn defender said.

“We could have got more points, and that is only a positive thing.”

During their first home game of the season, Town lost to Accrington Stanley.

They were on top during the game, but the controversial sending off of Tom Flanagan at 0-0 played a major part in the visitors’ victory when they scored late on – and Flanagan’s red card was later overturned.

Town could well have turned draws against Morecambe and Bristol Rovers into three points – in games where they arguably had the better chances.

Bennett says they do not want to set targets, and they need to take it game by game.

“We are eighth in the league with 21 points, and we are still feeling like there is more to give,” he said.

“Better performances and more points to get on the board. Look, I don’t want to set targets, and say where we might get to. But we have just got to take each game as it comes. Make sure we put into practice as we do in training.”

Ollie Westbury

By Ollie Westbury

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covers Shrewsbury Town.

