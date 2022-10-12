3pm Saturday blackout could be dropped in new EFL broadcast deal

Will Ferry of Cheltenham Town and Christian Saydee of Shrewsbury Town.

Currently the EFL has a deal worth £119 million with Sky Sports that sees 138 games a season shown live - including two Championship games every weekend.

However, a request for proposal for interested parties has been issued in respect of the broadcast rights from the beginning of the 2024/25 season - when the current deal with Sky expires.

It means the rights will be available to all 1,891 games across the Championship, League One and Two, the EFL Cup, EFL Trophy and all end-of-season play off matches.

The EFL board is said to be trying a fresh and new approach to the latest rights cycle - and have reportedly been keen to look for a deal worth in the region of around £200 million

In a statement, the EFL board said it is inviting proposals that embrace innovation and offer contemporary solutions that cater to changing audience habits.

EFL Chief Commercial Officer, Ben Wright said: “With 54% of the UK population watching EFL football on television each year and a global audience of more than 400 million, it’s an exciting time to be going to market for the League’s broadcast rights.

“Whilst the appetite for EFL football remains stronger than ever, we want to grow this audience further. We are inviting proposals from organisations that can enhance and develop the League’s offering, taking a new and innovative approach to how people consume EFL content. Alongside the EFL’s rich tradition and distinguished history, there is a desire to evolve, grow and innovate in order to grow our audience further and we’re looking for a partner or partners who share that vision.”

The new strategy from the EFL to televise all games will gather interest from some of the Premier League's top clubs - with others in the past floating the idea of being able to televise more games.