Shrewsbury 2-1 MK Dons - Report

Tom Bayliss of Shrewsbury Town celebrates with his team mates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0 (AMA)

Tom Bayliss' goal in the 24th minute gave Town a deserved lead after dominating the opening exchanges.

And despite Matthew Pennington going off with an injury to his right leg Salop were able to double their lead on the stroke of half-time.

On this occasion, it was Shipley the scorer after a scramble in the box.

Luke Leahy of Shrewsbury Town and Jack Tucker of Milton Keynes Dons (AMA)

The visitors did get one back early in the second half when former Town man Zak Jules scored from a set play.

But hopes of a comeback would have been dashed for the visitors when they had Dawson Devoy sent off for a challenge on Shipley.

It was a much-deserved win for Town who had to see out a few nervy moments at the end to secure the three points.

REPORT

Town were looking to bounce back from a disappointing performance last weekend away at Cheltenham - which ended in a 2-0 defeat.

They have been good on home turf of late after wins against Exeter and Burton. This game, therefore, gave them the opportunity to make it three home wins on the spin.

But it had been another stressful week for Steve Cotterill, with injuries and suspensions.

Jordan Shipley of Shrewsbury Town and Daniel Oyegoke of Milton Keynes Dons (AMA)

When the teams were announced it was revealed Julien Dacosta and Marko Marosi would miss out through injury.

Marosi was still struggling with a finger injury he sustained in the win against Burton, and Dacosta had a minor groin problem.

Luke Leahy had been a doubt in the lead-up to the game with an elbow injury, but Town's captain was fit enough to make the starting eleven.

Tom Flanagan was suspended after picking up five yellow cards.

So Harry Burgoyne started in between the posts, with a back three of Matthew Pennington, Chey Dunkley and Taylor Moore.

Carl Winchester, Tom Bayliss and Leahy made up a midfield three.

Jordan Shipley returned after missing last week's game due to the birth of his first child. He played at left wingback in the absence of George Nurse, and Elliot Bennet featured on the other side.

Christian Saydee was partnered by Rekeil Pyke up front.

Luke Leahy of Shrewsbury Town and Darragh Burns of Milton Keynes Dons (AMA)

Town started the game brightly enjoying some possession of the ball, and they used it well to carve out the game's first two chances.

Firstly Saydee used his strength to turn the defender and set Pyke away, the forward's strike was saved by the keeper, but it would not have mattered anyway, as he was offside.

Moments later, Saydee had an opportunity himself, after Shipley put in a brilliant ball. He outjumped the defender, but his powerful header went just over the bar.

Just before the 20-minute mark Jamie Cumming was called into action again when he turned a powerful Saydee shot behind. The striker's physicality was causing a real problem for the visitors.

And they could not complain when Town took the lead in the 24th minute.

A corner was cleared away to Bennett at the edge of the area, and the wingback showed tremendous composure not to shoot and play in Bayliss, who went in on goal and fired past the helpless Cumming.

The Dons did have a spell of possession which almost meant a few scary moments for Town. A dangerous cross was cleared by Pennington.

Shrewsbury had to put in several challenges and blocks as they defended their goal.

Tom Bayliss of Shrewsbury Town scores a goal to make it 1-0 (AMA)

And they suffered another injury setback when Pennington went down holding his right leg. The defender who has started every league game for Town had to be replaced by deadline-day signing Rob Street which meant a re-shuffle for Cotterill's men.

Into four minutes of added time, Shrewsbury doubled their lead.

A ball came in from the right side, with both Saydee and Street queuing up to finish, but neither could find room for a shot.

Instead, Saydee laid the ball back to Shipley, and his effort was deflected into the net.

It was an important goal for the home side right on the stroke of the interval.

The first five mins after the interval was quiet for Town - which is just what they need after conceding straight after the break last weekend.

A goal for the Dons would have made it a nervy second half for Salop.

And in the 55th minute, they got one back when former Salop player Zak Jules scored from a corner. A disappointing way to concede.

But moments later, the visitors gave themselves a further mountain to climb when Dawson Devoy lunged into a tackle on Shipley with his studs up.

Devoy was given his marching orders - a bonus for Salop.

With 20 minutes to go Town saw huge shouts for a penalty waved away by referee Andy Woolmer.

Rob Street, who had done well since his introduction, skinned Jules and charged into the penalty area only for the defender to bundle him over.

It looked like a clear penalty - but the officials disagreed.

Luke Leahy was required to make an important tackle to deny Will Grigg after Dunkley had struggled to clear a bouncing ball.

And Burgoyne was forced into a comfortable save from the boot of Johnson when he shot from outside the penalty area.

At the other end, Street did well to get to take a ball down on his chest, but he smashed his effort over the bar.

There were some nervy moments for Shrewsbury at the end as they held onto the one-goal lead, but in truth, MK Dons never really looked like scoring - and Town did enough to come away with the points.

Shrews: (3-5-2): Burgoyne, Pennington (Street 40mins), Dunkley, Moore, Shipley, Bennett, Leahy, Winchester, Bayliss, Pyke, Saydee (O'Brien 84mins).

Bevan, Bloxham, Bowman, Caton, Bailey.

MK Dons: Cumming, Tucker (Johnson 45mins), O'Hora, McEachran (Barry 77mins), Grigg, Oyegoke, Burns (Smith 45mins), Harvie, Devoy, Dennis (Grant 77mins), Jules. #Salop

Subs: Ravizolli, Lewington, Smith, Johnson, Kayode, Barry.