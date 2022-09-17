AFC Telford boss Paul Carden: Stand up and be counted

Harry Flowers (6) (AFC Telford United Defender) gets up to try get a head on the ball which Newton gets a head on to clear Buxton box.

The Bucks went into today’s FA Cup second qualifying round tie with Chasetown fresh off a 3-0 loss to Gloucester City in midweek.

Carden’s charges are currently second-bottom in National League North and ahead of the cup clash, he said: “You are talking about players who are not bottom of this division players, so then it comes down to confidence and desire and showing it when it matters.

“Not when the game has gone. You have to show it from the off and you have to stand up to the rightful criticism that is directed at me and is directed at players.

“It is right because we are not getting results.

“And you have to stand up for it and that is where you show what you are about, showing your colours and what you are made of.

“At times I feel like it is easy to pass backwards. That is the heart, character and desire to step forwards and to step out of it.