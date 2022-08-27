Taylor Moore happy being Shrewsbury's 'Mr Versatile'

Taylor Moore of Shrewsbury Town.

Moore – who is on loan from Bristol City for the season – is a centre-back by trade – but has been deployed in central midfield by Town this season alongside Luke Leahy.

Steve Cotterill and Moore discussed the option of him playing further up the pitch before he signed for Salop – and the 25-year-old was a perfect fit for the boss who likes to sign players that can play in multiple positions.

And he is enjoying adding a new string to his bow by shoring up the Shrewsbury midfield when called on to do so.

He said: "I am learning it, and I am enjoying it, and if I can add another string to my bow, it will be beneficial for the team and me.

"I think I am a very versatile player.

"I would say I am a lot more comfortable playing at the back.

"Whether that is the right side, middle or even on the left.

"But growing up I played that midfield role quite a lot as well.

"The older I have got the more I haven't done it.

"Coming into this division, I know what the demands are when you play at the back.

"There are a lot more aerial duels, you have to be a lot stronger and a lot more aggressive that is why when I spoke to the manager before I signed we had this idea that I could play in midfield as well.

"It is not a cemented position, but it is something I am willing to learn and take on board.

"I would say that in a back three is where I am most comfortable as you can probably tell."

Moore started the first three games of the season against Morecambe, Accrington and Wycombe.

But since then, he has found himself out of the starting eleven in the league.

"I have had long conversations with the manager about what he expects from me in there and what I need to work on as well.

"I am not shying away from that no matter how difficult it has been.