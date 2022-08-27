Steve Cotterill happy with battling Shrewsbury point

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town.

Town's Ryan Bowman scored an 80th-minute equaliser to gain a point for Salop at the Memorial Stadium which was the least they deserved.

Initially, they went behind after Ryan Loft gave the home side the lead midway through the second half.

A header from Tom Bayliss and a shot from Rekeil Pyke were all good chances for Town to have taken the lead.

And they could have won it at the end when Ryan Bowman went through on goal, but the striker could only hit his effort straight at the goalkeeper.

"They went ahead with their first effort on target," the boss said when asked about the game. which

"It was disappointing because we thought we could have scored three or four in that second half.

"And we think we had a couple of good chances in the first half.

"The possession will be even, but our changes helped us and got us on the front foot a little bit more.

"They score the first goal and then you are hoping you are going to get back into it.

"But I think with the chances we had on goal today, 20 odd efforts.

"I remember us having four efforts in their box.

"I am not sure if we had not been chasing the game if they would have scored.

"It was a hard-earned away point but when you look at the chances it was a game we should have won."

Town have had an incredibly busy schedule this month.

Playing games twice a week throughout the majority of August.

Seven of the players who started against Burnley in the cup were called into action again.

And their opponents Bristol Rovers were buoyed by having a free week.

But the boss was pleased with how his playing responded.

He continued: "I asked the players if they could go again today.

"And they did.

"They worked really really hard again.

"I think we didn't get what we deserved because we could have won the game.

"But yes, big thank you to the players, and a big thank you to the travelling fans, they were great down there.