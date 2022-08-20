Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill: We'll struggle to make changes

Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill

Town are due to play eight games in 31 days during August – and Cotterill feels there are too many cup competitions adding to the fixture list.

They have their usual league fixtures to fulfil, as well as the next round of the Carabao Cup against Burnley next week.

The following Tuesday they then take on Wolves U-21s in the EFL Trophy.

"I don't know whether we have enough,"said the boss, when asked if he would rotate his players to try and keep them fresh.

"We couldn't make that many changes, I think rotate is perhaps not the right word.

"We might have to make a change or two, but I don't think rotate is perhaps the right word."I don't think we do that."

With a small squad, most of Town's players are completing 90 minutes twice a week, increasing the risk of injuries.

Cotterill added: "I think we play too many games in our country if you want my honest opinion.

"That is something I would be interested to see if they would look at.

"The trouble is you have too many cups.

"There are too many sponsors, so when the money comes in you just have to play another game don't you.