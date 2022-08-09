Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shrewsbury Town's Tom Flanagan available for EFL Cup after successful red card appeal

By Jonny DruryShrewsbury Town FCPublished: Comments

Tom Flanagan is available for Shrewsbury Town's EFL Cup clash with Carlisle - after his red card was successfully overturned.

Tom Flanagan of Shrewsbury Town is shown a second yellow card and is sent off (AMA)
Tom Flanagan of Shrewsbury Town is shown a second yellow card and is sent off (AMA)

The former Sunderland was shown two yellow cards in a matter of seconds in Salop's 1-0 home defeat to Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

An incident saw both teams involved in a melee inside the Town box - and after the situation had calmed down Flanagan was sent off - with referee Andy Haines informing Salop skipper Luke Leahy that one was for getting involved in the altercation - and the other for retaliation.

Shrewsbury decided to appeal the decision on the grounds of mistaken identity - and the FA have confirmed the appeal has been successful, with the card transferred to keeper Marko Marosi.

In a statement, the FA said: "Thomas Flanagan will be available for Shrewsbury Town's next fixture following a successful claim of mistaken identity.

"The defender was sent off for two yellow cards during the EFL League One fixture against Accrington Stanley on Saturday August 6.

"Thomas Flanagan's red card suspension has been lifted, with one yellow card transferred to Shrewsbury Town FC's goalkeeper, Marko Marosi."

Shrewsbury Town FC
Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News