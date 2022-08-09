Shrewsbury Town's Tom Flanagan available for EFL Cup after successful red card appeal

Tom Flanagan of Shrewsbury Town is shown a second yellow card and is sent off (AMA)

The former Sunderland was shown two yellow cards in a matter of seconds in Salop's 1-0 home defeat to Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

An incident saw both teams involved in a melee inside the Town box - and after the situation had calmed down Flanagan was sent off - with referee Andy Haines informing Salop skipper Luke Leahy that one was for getting involved in the altercation - and the other for retaliation.

Shrewsbury decided to appeal the decision on the grounds of mistaken identity - and the FA have confirmed the appeal has been successful, with the card transferred to keeper Marko Marosi.

In a statement, the FA said: "Thomas Flanagan will be available for Shrewsbury Town's next fixture following a successful claim of mistaken identity.

"The defender was sent off for two yellow cards during the EFL League One fixture against Accrington Stanley on Saturday August 6.