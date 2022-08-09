Shrewsbury Town's Tom Flanagan available for EFL Cup after successful red card appeal

The former Sunderland was shown two yellow cards in a matter of seconds in Salop's 1-0 home defeat to Accrington Stanley on Saturday.
An incident saw both teams involved in a melee inside the Town box - and after the situation had calmed down Flanagan was sent off - with referee Andy Haines informing Salop skipper Luke Leahy that one was for getting involved in the altercation - and the other for retaliation.
Shrewsbury decided to appeal the decision on the grounds of mistaken identity - and the FA have confirmed the appeal has been successful, with the card transferred to keeper Marko Marosi.
In a statement, the FA said: "Thomas Flanagan will be available for Shrewsbury Town's next fixture following a successful claim of mistaken identity.
"The defender was sent off for two yellow cards during the EFL League One fixture against Accrington Stanley on Saturday August 6.
"Thomas Flanagan's red card suspension has been lifted, with one yellow card transferred to Shrewsbury Town FC's goalkeeper, Marko Marosi."