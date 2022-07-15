Exclusive: Shaun Whalley dreams of future Shrewsbury Town management role

Shaun Whalley (AMA)

In an exclusive chat to the Shropshire Star Whalley, who left Town this summer after seven memorable years at the club, admits it would be a fairytale if his managerial ambitions were realised in Shropshire.

Winger Whalley, who turns 35 next month, has recently joined Shrewsbury's League One rivals Accrington Stanley, which extends his run as a third tier player into an eighth season.

And, after a remarkably quirk of the fixture list generator, he will make an immediate return to Montgomery Waters Meadow on August 6 – the day before his birthday – as Stanley are visitors to Shrews' first home game.

Widnes-based Whalley began studying his coaching badges at Town and recently received his UEFA B Licence. He said: "That would be a dream of mine – to be manager of Shrewsbury one day.

"But it's a long way off. I've just got to get my badges done and then you never know what opportunities will come your way.

"First and foremost I want to keep playing for as long as I can. I still feel I'm at a good level, my fitness is really good.

"I'm sure it would be a fairytale if I was leading Shrewsbury out one day."

Whalley, who was signed for Town by Micky Mellon from Luton in 2015, has stated his desire to remain in football – and specifically management.

The former AFC Telford United promotion-winning winger returned to Stanley to play under boss John Coleman for a second time having worked together between 2006 and 2008.

Accrington enter a fifth successive season in League One this season and look to better highly impressive finishes of 12th and 11th in the last two campaigns.

"I looked at the fixtures just before I signed for Accrington and it was incredible really to think I'll be playing at Shrewsbury's first home game for the eighth season in a row!" Whalley said of his quick return to Shrews.

"It's funny how it works out, I'm looking forward to it. But we've got Charlton at home first, that's a big one for us.

"It will be a nice moment, probably after the game especially, it'll be a weird one."