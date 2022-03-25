Shrewsbury vs Lincoln City - Match preview

Tom Flanagan (AMA)

But a new test rears its head for the side that plundered eight goals and shipped zero in two games with the visit of Lincoln tomorrow as Steve Cotterill’s defence is hit by international duty-enforced absentees.

Tom Flanagan has been a revelation after checking into Montgomery Waters Meadow as a late deadline day acquisition from Sunderland. Since his introduction to the side the 30-year-old has helped lift an already well-drilled backline to another level.

The vocal Flanagan made his delayed debut at Plymouth in mid-February and has started the seven matches since on the left side of Town’s back three as George Nurse, who previously impressed in that role, shuffled out to wing-back.

But former Burton and Sunderland stopper Flanagan has more pressing matters over the next few days. He can win his 13th cap for Northern Ireland – for whom he qualifies through his grandparents – in a friendly in Luxembourg this evening. Ian Baraclough’s Green and White Army then welcome Hungary for another warm-up fixture on Tuesday.

Flanagan is not the sole absentee against the Imps tomorrow. Fellow left-sided centre-back Aaron Pierre is also away representing his nation, Grenada. He helped keep a clean sheet in a goalless draw at Gibraltar on Wednesday.

Pierre may have otherwise been Flanagan’s replacement in the left of Cotterill’s back three. The ex-Wycombe and Northampton stopper last started at the Chairboys when Flanagan had been taken ill.

It has been a stop-start campaign at best for former player of the season Pierre, who is out of contract this summer and, as things stand, a Shrewsbury future appears unlikely.

So Cotterill has been forced into a rethink this week as Michael Appleton’s Imps come to town.

The boss still has options at his disposal. Either of Nurse or influential midfielder Luke Leahy could comfortably drop back to the vacant left-sided centre-half role.

The hitch there would be replacing their positions in either wing-back or midfield. There is the option of a Salop debut for January loan recruit from Newcastle Matty Bondswell, who is yet to play a single minute.

Or perhaps more likely is the inclusion of either attacking duo Shaun Whalley or Tom Bloxham, to cover Leahy, with a reshuffle to suit. Cotterill could also, of course, alter his formation and look for a back four comprising of centre-backs Matthew Pennington and Ethan Ebanks-Landell.

Lincoln, nine points clear of the bottom four in 18th with eight games remaining, will not consider themselves safe on 42 points and know at least a couple more positive results are required.