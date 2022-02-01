Comment: Shrewsbury strengthen at the back late on deadline day

Matty Bondswell made his debut for Newcastle Under-21s in the Papa John’s Trophy clash at Sheffield Wednesday

It would have been a leap to predict that Town’s two acquisitions on what felt an important day would be at left wing-back and centre-half.

But raids of the North East in a loan deal for Newcastle’s Matty Bondswell and permanent acquisition of Sunderland centre-half Tom Flanagan concluded Cotterill’s transfer business at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Town have been well-stocked at left wing-back all season long and the thought of another through the door would not have even entered Town fans’ minds – before the likelihood of Nathanael Ogbeta’s departure emerged late in the day.

Ogbeta has been subject of Championship interest before but the prospect of a move to Swansea City was clearly too much of a pull for the left-sided flyer and Town, who knew he was out of contract in the summer.

In truth, former Manchester City prospect Ogbeta, 20, did not quite rediscover the heights of this time last year, when he joined Shrewsbury from academy football, but following a tough start to the season following summer Peterborough rumblings, he really kicked into gear through November and December.

He has been a regular for Cotterill’s side since then and a real attacking outlet for Shrewsbury down that left side. His absence will be felt in an attacking sense.

That’s why, when highly-rated Newcastle teen Bondswell, 19, checked in, it felt Ogbeta could be on the way out. Bondswell is said to possess similar attributes to Ogbeta and it will be Town’s hope he can come in and make an instant impact in his first regular shot at senior football.

Town do have options. George Nurse and Luke Leahy can slot in at left wing-back – albeit we don’t know the severity of the latter’s knee injury – and fellow new recruit Flanagan adds options in the back three if Nurse is forced out to the left.

Northern Ireland international Flanagan, 30, does at least provide some cover at right wing-back, something Cotterill was keen to add to ease the burden on Elliott Bennett, who can be at option in midfield – also an area Town looked at, with interest in Fleetwood’s Callum Camps.

Meanwhile, it always felt like Sam Cosgrove’s disastrous Salop loan would come to an end and it did late on, with AFC Wimbledon taking him from Birmingham City.

Then another of Town’s fringe attackers departed as Rekeil Pyke joined League Two strugglers Scunthorpe.

Neither had much of a look-in under Cotterill, even with numbers low, but it leaves Town’s forward line of Daniel Udoh and Ryan Bowman and youngsters Tom Bloxham and Charlie Caton looking thin.

Supporters would have liked to see extra firepower check in to supplement that, and a midfield creator, but Cotterill now has his options for the remainder of the season.

Town have achieved some cover in defensive departments.