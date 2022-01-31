Shrewsbury Town pressing for couple of late transfer window deals

Steve Cotterill (AMA)

Manager Steve Cotterill, head of recruitment Keith Burt and chief executive Brian Caldwell will likely be working right up until the deadline to get additions over the line.

Cotterill said after Saturday's 1-1 draw at AFC Wimbledon that Town are working on a few irons in the fire with the manager keen to add competition in a couple of departments.

Town have so far made two loan signings this month, Saikou Janneh and Tyrese Fornah – the latter who made his full debut at Wimbledon – while Khanya Leshabela has returned to Leicester.

The manager revealed the future of loan striker Sam Cosgrove, who was expected to return to parent club Birmingham and find a deal elsewhere, is 'up in the air' and dependant on a number of parties.

Cotterill was looking for competition at right wing-back and in midfield at the end of the previous window and, despite Fornah's arrival for Leshabela, could still be eyeing up a different option for Town in the middle of the park.

It is likely Salop will try to pin down a right-sided player to ease the burden on Elliott Bennett, who could then become more of a midfield option if required.

Cotterill was also in the market for a powerful centre-forward at the end of the summer window, and it remains to be seen whether he will look to get a deal for such a target wrapped up before tonight's deadline.

While the August deadline came and went without any arrivals at Montgomery Waters Meadow, Town were busy late on last January – albeit Cotterill was away from the club during his Covid-19 illness. Striker Curtis Main checked in on an 11th-hour short-term deal.

Town, meanwhile, climbed to 16th in League One after a 1-1 draw in their first trip to Wimbledon's new Plough Lane home.

Top scorer Daniel Udoh prodded home an equaliser for his 11th goal of the season before the hour for Cotterill's side, who improved after the break following a poor first half.

Cotterill said: “I think we were a lot better with our second-half performance.