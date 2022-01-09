Shrewsbury Town Liverpool goal hero Daniel Udoh hopes he can get home!

Daniel Udoh celebrates a dream strike at Anfield to hand Shrewsbury a 1-0 lead in the FA Cup to the delight of more than 5,600 rampant fans (AMA) Daniel Udoh of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-1. (AMA)

Udoh, who shrugged off injury to start, smashed in a fine half-volley to hand Steve Cotterill's side a dream 1-0 lead in the thrilling third round tie that Jurgen Klopp's Reds rallied from to win 4-1.

Town banished demons of not netting at Anfield two years ago to remarkably take the lead against a strong Liverpool side including international defenders Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson in the backline.

And Manchester United fan Udoh joked he delivered on a promise to family at home. He said: "(I remember) Natty's good ball and Dave Longwell told me get in the middle of those two and you'll get a chance.

"I got the chance. My missus' family are Liverpool fans and I've been telling them I was going to score and do the (Cristiano) Ronald celebration.

"I did it and I know when I go home they won't let me in the house!

"It was just amazing, that's all I can sum it up. It's so good for us to get a goal, we went 1-0. We could've defended better for some of the goals but we gave a good account of ourselves. We need to take it into the league and push on."

More than 5,600 travelling Salopians went crazy after Udoh struck their side ahead on 27 minutes. Town's lead only lasted seven minutes but they could've led again in a rollercoaster first half.

"First and foremost it was lovely for the fans that we got a goal," Udoh added. "I didn't think it was a 4-1 game, but their quality shone through at the end.

"It was just a good day out for the boys, I thought we gave a good account for ourselves, especially when it was still 2-1 in the 70th minute."

"To get ahead at Anfield was a joy for all the boys. It's moments like this in your career that you will never forget, it was good for us and the fans, management and everyone.

"For how good they are, how supportive they are to the team, how they back us through everything whether we win, lose or draw, they deserve moments like that, fair play for them coming out in their numbers.

"Last time I didn't start the game, so it was good to start and soak it up.

"Whether I get here again (I don't know), but scoring the goal, I won't forget moments like this. I thank God for a good day."

Asked how he found facing more than £100million worth of defenders, Udoh smiled: "Their team-wise (was it what we expected?), no! Because of what was going on with their Covid stuff.

"When you see myself up against van Dijk, worth £75 million, and Konate, you expect a tough game, but at the end of the day when you're on the pitch we have to give a good account of ourselves.

"When we step over the white line it's me-versus-you, best man wins, and they won!

"They were sharper, smart, good on the ball, there were times I thought 'I've got them' but you see the quality, class, how strong they are.