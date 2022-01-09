Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Classy Liverpool hero Virgil van Dijk provides Shrewsbury Town goalscorer Daniel Udoh with ultimate memento

By Lewis CoxShrewsbury Town FCPublished:

Liverpool stopper Virgil van Dijk ensured Shrewsbury Town goal hero Daniel Udoh had a unique souvenir to treasure from his golden Anfield experience.

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk (left) and Shrewsbury Town's Daniel Udoh battle for the ball during the Emirates FA Cup third round match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture date: Sunday January 9, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Liverpool. Photo credit should read: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk (left) and Shrewsbury Town's Daniel Udoh battle for the ball during the Emirates FA Cup third round match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture date: Sunday January 9, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Liverpool. Photo credit should read: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

Town frontman Udoh allowed the large pack of travelling Salop fans to dream shortly before the FA Cup third round tie's half hour mark on Sunday as he buried the opening goal.

His lethal first-time finish edged Steve Cotterill's men in front against a strong home side named by Jurgen Klopp, who fought back seven minutes later and then edged ahead from the penalty spot just before the break.

The Premier League giants went on to reach round four with a 4-1 victory but Salop kept the deficit down to one goal until 12 minutes from time on a day they pushed the big-hitters all the way and gave the Reds a real first-half scare.

Cotterill revealed after the game that giant Dutch centre-half van Dijk, formerly the world's most expensive defender and Liverpool's captain on the day, entered the Town dressing room at full-time to speak with the Salop squad and offered his match-worn shirt, which was gleefully accepted by Shrews 10-goal hero Udoh.

Udoh, who is enjoying the season of his career to date, kept van Dijk, his partner Ibou Konate and Andy Robertson and Co. honest all afternoon with tireless chasing. Shrews boss Cotterill praised the classy touch from van Dijk in taking time to acknowledge League One visitors Shrewsbury.

Cotterill said: "van Dijk is a gentleman by the way, came in our dressing room after the game to give his shirt to one of our boys. An absolute top, top – not just player – a top bloke."

Udoh shared a picture of his memento from the occasion in a tweet later in the evening.

van Dijk, meanwhile, had even more praise for Shrewsbury as he shared his thoughts on what was at times a tricky afternoon for the Reds despite the strong side selected by Klopp.

The defender said on Twitter: "Into the next round we go, the young boys did well! Well played to Shrewsbury, good luck for the rest of the season."

Scotland international captain Andy Robertson, who played almost the entire game at left-back until a late knock, also reserved praise for Cotterill's men after full-time.

"All about making sure we were in the hat after a strange, disrupted week! Credit to Shrewsbury, pushed us all the way! Kudos to all our academy staff as well… our young lads did the club and themselves proud today!" Robertson posted online.

Reds boss Klopp returned to the dugout in time to face Town – after missing the tie in February 2020 – as he returned a negative lateral flow test on the morning of the fixture.

Klopp and fellow staff, as well as several first-team players, have missed recent games and training sessions having tested positive for Covid-19.

The Anfield boss said: "It was very difficult for a few reasons, this was the team we could line up today and the boys did really well.

"A difficult game which became even more difficult when we conceded the 1-0 but the boys reacted well, put in a really proper shift.

"We started training again on Friday. The young kids are all really good footballers but it makes it really tricky especially when you have to break down a low block so I'm just happy at the result and that we went through."

Shrewsbury Town FC
Football
Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News